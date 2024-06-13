AI startup Perplexity wants to upend search business. News outlet Forbes says it’s ripping them off
By MATT O’BRIEN and SARAH PARVINI
AP Technology Writers
The artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI has raised tens of millions of dollars from the likes of Jeff Bezos and other prominent tech investors for its mission to rival Google in the business of searching for information. But its AI-driven search chatbot is already facing challenges as some news media companies object to its business practices and tech giants Google, and now Apple, are increasingly fusing similar AI features into their core products.