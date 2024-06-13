Skip to Content
Australian man goes on trial in Indonesia for alleged drug possession on Bali

Published 1:19 AM

By FIRDIA LISNAWATI
Associated Press

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A court on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali has began the trial of an Australian man who faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted of possessing methamphetamine under the country’s tough drug laws. Troy Andrew Smith, from Port Lincoln in South Australia, was arrested on April 30 after police raided his hotel near Kuta beach, a popular tourist spot, and seized 3.15 grams (0.1 ounce) of crystal methamphetamine from his room. The arrest followed a tip that Smith had received a suspicious package containing toothpaste by mail from Australia. Indonesia has very strict drug laws and convicted traffickers can be executed by a firing squad.

Associated Press

