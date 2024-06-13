Chinese soccer fans are pouring money into a food stall run by Singapore’s goalkeeper. Here’s why

Chinese soccer fans have poured their love — and money — into a Singaporean goalkeeper’s food stall after his performance in a game this week indirectly helped China advance to the third qualifying round for the World Cup in 2026. Hassan Sunny became an overnight celebrity on Chinese social media after Singapore’s 3-1 loss to Thailand on Tuesday. China would have been eliminated if Thailand had won by three goals. Sunny made enough saves to prevent that from happening. Chinese fans have been lining up at the stand he and his wife run in Singapore and sending money using the stall’s QR payment code.

