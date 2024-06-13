Heat forces Greek authorities to shut down Acropolis during afternoon hours for a second day running

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities are closing down the Acropolis for much of the afternoon for a second day as the country swelters under unseasonably high temperatures. The Culture Ministry says the hilltop citadel will be closed from midday to 5 p.m. or from 0900 to 1400 GMT on Thursday. All other archaeological sites in the Greek capital will be closed during the same hours. People who have booked visits for that period can use their tickets later in the day. Temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius or 104 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday in much of central and southern Greece.

