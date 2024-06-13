Heat forces Greek authorities to shut down Acropolis during afternoon hours for a second day

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have closed down the Acropolis for much of the afternoon for a second day as the country swelters under unseasonably high temperatures. The Culture Ministry says the hilltop citadel was closed from midday to 5 p.m. (0900-1400 GMT) on Thursday. All other archaeological sites in the Greek capital were also shut during the same hours. People who have booked visits for that period can use their tickets later in the day. Temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday in much of central and southern Greece.

