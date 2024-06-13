It’s not your imagination. Men really do eat more meat than women, study says

CHICAGO (AP) — It’s a popular notion that men eat more meat than women. Now, new research says it’s true around the world. A study published this week in Nature Scientific Reports surveyed more than 28,000 people across four continents. The researchers say it’s true across cultures, and the gap is wider in more developed countries. The study didn’t examine why. Since meat consumption is a major driver of climate change, researchers think their work could have implications for efforts to persuade people to eat less meat and dairy.

