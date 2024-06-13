Poland reintroduces restrictions on accessing areas along Belarus border due to migration pressure

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has reintroduced restrictions on movement along parts of the border with Belarus because of increased migration pressure that has involved violence against Polish security officials. The ban taking effect Thursday is to be valid for 90 days. It imposes restrictions on movement along 60 kilometers or 37 miles of the land border between NATO member Poland and Belarus. The autocratic state is aligned with Russia. The government says that the purpose of the so-called buffer zone is to ensure the safety of outsiders as well as the border guards, soldiers and police who work in the area. It says it also hopes the measures will limit the activities of human smugglers who have been facilitating irregular migration at that border.

