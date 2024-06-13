Report says ‘poor maintenance’ led to deadly 2022 crash of firefighting helicopter in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal investigators say a loss of engine power due to poor maintenance caused a 2022 helicopter crash in New Mexico that claimed the lives of four Bernalillo County first responders as they were returning home from a firefighting mission. The National Transportation Safety Board issued the final report Wednesday. Investigators also said an unsuccessful maneuver to account for the loss power was complicated by a setting sun and low altitude and contributed to the crash. Sheriff John Allen said that the department has taken steps to ensure such a tragedy doesn’t happen again.

