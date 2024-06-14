Chinese premier flies to Australia after New Zealand visit

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Qiang is due to arrive in Australia soon on a relations-mending mission. Panda diplomacy, rock lobsters and China’s global dominance in the critical minerals sector are high on the agenda. China’s second-most powerful politician is expected to visit Adelaide Zoo, a Chinese-controlled lithium processing plant, and Australia’s Parliament House. Li’s visit is the first by a Chinese premier in seven years. Relations between the two countries collapsed during Australia’s previous conservative administration’s almost decade in power. China initiated a reset of the bilateral relationship after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s center-left Labor Party was elected in 2022. Li left New Zealand for Australia on Saturday, and will also visit Malaysia.

By ROD McGUIRK and CHARLOTTE GRAHAM-McLAY Associated Press

