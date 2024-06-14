Crews rescue 28 people trapped upside down high on Oregon amusement park ride

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Emergency crews have rescued 28 people after they were stuck for about half an hour dangling upside down high on a ride at a century-old amusement park in Oregon. Portland Fire and Rescue says firefighters worked with engineers at Oaks Park to manually lower the ride Friday afternoon, but responders had been preparing to conduct a high-angle ropes rescue if necessary. There are no reports of injuries. The ride, called AtmosFEAR, operates like a pendulum, with the capacity to swing riders completely upside down. Oaks Park first opened in 1905.

