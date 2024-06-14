Host Germany gives Euro 2024 liftoff by outclassing 10-man Scotland 5-1

MUNICH (AP) — Host Germany has opened the European Championship with a confidence-boosting 5-1 win over 10-man Scotland in Munich. Goals from Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala had Germany firmly in control after less than 20 minutes. The first half ended in the worst possible way for Scotland when defender Ryan Porteous was sent off and Kai Havertz converted the resulting penalty kick. Substitute Niclas Füllkrug came off the bench to score Germany’s fourth in the 68th minute and Emre Can netted in stoppage time as the hosts recorded the largest margin of victory in a European Championship opener. An Antonio Rudiger own goal gave Scotland something late to cheer about after not having a shot on goal all match.

