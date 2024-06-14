Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging federal rules to accommodate abortions for workers

CHICAGO (AP) — A lawsuit challenging federal rules entitling workers to time off and other accommodations for abortions lacks standing, a federal judge in Arkansas ruled on Friday. Republican attorneys general from 17 states, led by Arkansas and Tennessee, sued the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in April, days after the agency published guidance for employers and workers on how to implement the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. Eastern District of Arkansas U.S. District Judge D.P. Marshall, Jr. denied the states’ request for a nationwide preliminary injunction on the federal rules, which are scheduled to go into effect on Tuesday. Another lawsuit in Louisiana awaiting a ruling could still prove a threat to the regulations.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE and ALEXANDRA OLSON Associated Press

