Muslim pilgrims converge at Mount Arafat for daylong worship as Hajj reaches its peak

MOUNT ARAFAT, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Masses of Muslims gathered at the sacred hill of Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia for worship and reflection on the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage. The ritual at Mount Arafat, known as the hill of mercy, is considered the peak of the Hajj. It’s often the most memorable event for pilgrims, who stand shoulder to shoulder, asking God for mercy, blessings, prosperity and good health. Hajj is one of the largest religious gatherings on earth. It officially started Friday when pilgrims moved from Mecca’s Grand Mosque to Mina, a desert plain just outside the city. This year, Saudi authorities expected that the number of pilgrims would exceed 2 million, approaching the pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

