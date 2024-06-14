Trump marks his 78th birthday with a towering ‘MAGA’ cake and attacks on his 81-year-old rival’s age
By STEPHANY MATAT and WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump has marked his 78th birthday by addressing a fawning crowd in Florida, promising to crack down hard on the U.S.-Mexico border and repeatedly dismissing his opponent in November’s election, President Joe Biden, as too frail to handle a second term. The former president elicited strong cheers on Friday night by listing his now-familiar campaign plans, including discussing immigration in menacing terms. He also pledged to reduce regulations, scrap environmental protections to stimulate domestic energy production and cut taxes. As he officially moved within three years of the 81-year-old old Biden, Trump also proclaimed, “All presidents should have aptitude tests.”