All eyes are on Kate as she returns to public view at a military parade honoring King Charles III

LONDON (AP) — Britain has put on a display of birthday pageantry for King Charles III with a military parade that marked the Princess of Wales first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis early this year. Bystanders cheered as they caught a glimpse of Kate as she traveled from Buckingham Palace in a horse-drawn carriage for the King’s Birthday Parade. She disclosed in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer. The king, who is also being treated for cancer, will inspect the troops at Saturday’s event known as Trooping the Color. It’s a spectacle involving more than 1,000 soldiers, 250 military musicians and more than 200 horses.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.