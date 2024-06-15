Aussie swimmers Cameron McEvoy, Bronte Campbell reach 4th Olympics, singer Cody Simpson misses out

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Olympic Committee has selected a 41-member swim team to represent Australia in the pool at the Paris Olympics, including Cameron McEvoy and Bronte Campbell, who will compete at their fourth games. The team announced Saturday at the conclusion of the Olympic trials in Brisbane also features three athletes representing Australia at their third Olympics, 13 returning for their second Games and 23 making their Olympic debuts. The team includes Ariarne Titmus, who set a world record in the 200-meter freestyle on Wednesday. But international pop star Cody Simpson says he’ll return to the entertainment industry after his failure to make the team.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.