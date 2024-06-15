Don’t take all your cash with you to the beach and other tips to avoid theft during a Hawaii holiday

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police have recently received some attention on social media for recommending that beachgoers not leave their valuables unattended and instead put them in a waterproof bag when they get in the water. But the police and a Hawaii nonprofit organization that helps tourists who become victims of crime or other problems has even more basic advice. The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii says don’t take your valuables to the beach at all. It says to instead leave them at the place you are staying. The organization says Hawaii is a safe place, but they urge travelers to use common sense.

