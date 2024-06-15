Explosions heard as Maine police deal with armed individual
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police in Maine issued a shelter-in-place order while officers dealt with an armed individual in an area where there were at least three explosions and a house fire. The Auburn Police Department posted the shelter warning on social media early Saturday morning, asking residents to stay in place while authorities dealt with fire and power outages. About two hours later, the department updated the post to say the situation had been resolved and there was no further risk to the public. Police did not immediately release information about a person with a gun. The Lewiston Sun-Journal reports an Auburn fire captain says there were three explosions around 2:15 a.m. that were believed to be related to the fire. Another explosion was heard shortly before 3 a.m.