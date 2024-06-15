Harris stepping in for Biden at Ukraine summit as she takes growing role in heat of 2024 campaign

OBBÜRGEN, Switzerland (AP) — It’s Vice President Kamala Harris, not President Joe Biden, who has joined world leaders in Switzerland for a summit on Ukraine. And later Saturday, she’ll meet with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss his vision for ending the war launched by Russia. As she arrived for the summit at a resort overlooking Lake Lucerne, Harris announced $1.5 billion more in U.S. assistance for Ukrainians through the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development. That includes money for energy assistance, repairing damaged energy infrastructure, helping refugees and strengthening civilian security. Biden is heading to Los Angeles for a fundraising after wrapping up Group of Seven meeting in Italy.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.