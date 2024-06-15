Italian activist freed from Hungary returns home after being elected to European Parliament

ROME (AP) — Italian anti-fascist activist Ilaria Salis has returned to her parents’ house in the northern Italian city of Monza. Salis arrived on Saturday evening after being freed from house arrest in Budapest on Friday. Her father Roberto Salis told journalists waiting for her at home that “a nightmare is over.” Ilaria Salis was released after being elected as a new member of the European Parliament for the Italian Green and Left Alliance earlier this month.

