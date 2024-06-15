Maine police kill armed man after a night of gunfire, burned homes and another person dead

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine State Police tactical team has killed a man on a rooftop after an hourslong standoff in which he shot at officers and two homes burned down. The episode started early Saturday when 43-year-old Leein Hinkley broke into a house in Auburn. Police arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. A person who fought with the shooter apparently died. Hinkley fired shots at officers several times. Another house caught fire. More than four hours later, state troopers shot and killed Hinkley on a neighboring rooftop. Timothy Cougle, Auburn’s deputy chief of police, said the shelter-in-place orders and evacuations during the standoff brought back tragic memories of last year’s mass shooting in neighboring Lewiston.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.