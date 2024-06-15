On Father’s Day, this LGBTQ+ couple celebrates the friend who helped make their family dream reality
By SUMMER BALLENTINE, NICK INGRAM and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
Associated Press
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (AP) — On Father’s Day, Kansas residents Jen and Whitney Wilson will pack up their three young children and head to the home of a childhood friend for a picnic to celebrate the man who helped make their family possible. Like other LGBTQ+ couples, they and their sperm donor have created their own traditions around Father’s Day. Jen Wilson and David Titterington have been friends since childhood. When Jen Wilson and her wife began planning for a family, Titterington offered to be a sperm donor. Titterington says, “We get to celebrate all kinds of fathers on Father’s Day.”