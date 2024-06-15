Peter Pellegrini, a close ally of the populist prime minister, is sworn in as Slovakia’s president

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Peter Pellegrini has been sworn in as the president of Slovakia in a ceremony that took place amid heightened security following an assassination attempt on his close ally, populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, a month ago. Pellegrini called for national unity in his speech Saturday at a special session of Parliament that took place at the seat of the Slovak philharmonic. He became Slovakia’s sixth president since it gained independence after the disintegration of Czechoslovakia in 1993. Fico didn’t attend the ceremony as he’s still recovering after being shot in the abdomen while greeting supporters on May 15.

