Photos offer a glimpse of Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is underway in Tennessee, bringing tens of thousands of fans to a 700-acre farm campground and concert venue for more than 150 performances this weekend. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone and Pretty Lights are among those headlining the sprawling annual event. Bonnaroo debuted on a rural Tennessee farm more than two decades ago. Over the years, it has featured a diverse lineup from Elton John and Jay Z to Paul McCartney, DeadMau5 and Bruce Springsteen. It also features a 24-hour cinema, comedy club, beer festival and theater performers. Bonnaroo’s annual attendance is around 80,000 people. Some of this year’s acts will be streamed on Hulu.

