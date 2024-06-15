Shooting at splash pad in Detroit suburb leaves ‘numerous wounded victims,’ authorities say

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in Michigan say multiple people have been wounded in a shooting at a splash pad in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard tells reporters that “it sounds like we have nine, maybe 10 victims with gunshot wounds, victims of varying kinds of injuries.” Authorities say they believe they have a possible suspect contained in a home nearby. The sheriff says a handgun and three empty magazines were recovered. Authorities said Saturday that there was still an active crime scene and asked people to avoid the area.

