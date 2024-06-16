7 shot when gunfire erupts at a pop-up party in Massachusetts

METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities say seven people were shot and wounded and an eighth was hurt while running away when gunfire erupted at a large gathering of young people in Methuen. Police say the shooting began just before 2 a.m. after hundreds of young people gathered for a pop-up party organized on social media. The victims range in age from 17 to 22 years old. Two of the gunshot victims were in critical condition. Authorities are declining to comment on the number of suspects. No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.

