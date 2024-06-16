A Georgia inmate used a gun to kill a prison kitchen worker before killing himself, officials say

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officials say an inmate used a gun to kill a kitchen worker at a Georgia prison before fatally shooting himself. The Georgia Department of Corrections says it’s investigating the killing early Sunday at Smith State Prison. Few details were released, including how the inmate obtained a firearm. Prison officials said inmate Jaydrekus Hart shot a food service worker in the prison’s kitchen at about 4:30 a.m. and then shot himself. Corrections officials said in a news release that Hart was serving a sentence for voluntary manslaughter. The slain kitchen worker was identified as 24-year-old Aureon Shavea Grace. Corrections department spokeswoman Lori Benoit declined further comment when reached by phone.

