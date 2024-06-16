American tourist found dead on small Greek island west of Corfu. 3 other tourists are missing
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Local media in Greece are reporting that a missing American tourist has been found dead on a beach on a small island west of Corfu. The body of the man was found Sunday on a rocky and fairly remote beach on the island of Mathraki by another tourist. He had been reported missing Thursday by his Greek-American friend. This is the third reported death of a tourist on a Greek island in the last week. The other two victims were a 74-year-old Dutch tourist and noted British television presenter and author Dr. Michael Mosley. Three more tourists are missing on two islands. They are two French women and an American man.