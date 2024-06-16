An AP photographer was looking for a cricket match but instead found a most surprising kids game
By RAMON ESPINOSA
Associated Press
PARIKA, Guyana (AP) — Award-winning photographer Ramon Espinosa has been with The Associated Press since 2000. He has been covering everyday life in Cuba since 2010. Currently, he is traveling the Caribbean for the T20 Cricket World Cup. Looking for cricket played by locals, not professionals, he found inspiration in another game. Here’s what he had to say about making this extraordinary photo.