Britain’s July 4 election is fast approaching. Rishi Sunak is running out of time to change the tune

LONDON (AP) — With less than three weeks to go until Britain’s election day, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is running out of time to change the tune. Polls continue to give the left-of-center opposition Labour Party under Keir Starmer a double-digit lead over Sunak’s Conservatives. University of Strathclyde politics professor John Curtice said Sunday Conservative support is at its lowest point in U.K. polling history. The Conservatives’ electoral prospects worsened when populist firebrand Nigel Farage entered the race at the helm of the right-wing party Reform U.K. In recent days, the Conservative message has shifted from aiming at victory to warning that voting Reform could help Labour win a landslide. Labour, meanwhile, is warning supporters not to be complacent about victory.

