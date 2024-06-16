China is getting too much rain in the south and not enough rain, plus a heat wave, in the north

BEIJING (AP) — China is being buffeted by two extremes of severe weather, with heavy rain and flooding in parts of the south and a heat wave and drought conditions in the north. State broadcaster CCTV said the body of a student who fell into a swollen river in the southern city of Guilin was found two days later on Saturday. Elsewhere in the Guangxi region, 137 people evacuated as of Sunday morning. To the east, landslides and flooding have hit parts of Fujian province. Much of northern China, including the capital Beijing, has endured high temperatures for the past week. The lack of rainfall has raised concerns about farm production this year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.