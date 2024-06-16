Eriksen scores for Denmark at Euro 2024, three years after his collapse on the field
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Christian Eriksen has scored for Denmark in his first European Championship match since suffering a cardiac arrest at the previous edition of the tournament in 2021. Eriksen slotted a finish into the corner in the 17th minute in Denmark’s Group C opener against Slovenia. The midfielder collapsed on the field at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen in Denmark’s opening match in the last Euros. He returned to the sport the following year, fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator.