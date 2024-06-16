Maine police kill armed man after a night of gunfire and burned homes

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine State Police tactical team has killed a man on a rooftop after an hourslong standoff in which he shot at officers and two homes burned down, while a person who fought with the shooter reportedly died. Police say 43-year-old Leein Hinkley broke into a house in Auburn on Saturday and fired shots at officers several times from the home, which caught along with another house. More than four hours later, state troopers shot and killed Hinkley on a neighboring rooftop. Auburn Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle says the shelter-in-place orders and evacuations during the standoff brought back tragic memories of last year’s mass shooting in neighboring Lewiston.

