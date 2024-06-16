Many voters in swing-state North Carolina are disengaged. Party activists hope to fire them up

OXFORD, N.C. (AP) — Granville County is one of only six counties in North Carolina that voted for Barack Obama, and then pivoted to Donald Trump. This presidential election year, Democrats are trying to win back the rural county and those efforts could be an indicator of how it may go in other competitive areas. Investments from national groups and continued canvassing signal Democratic interest in the Granville County. Republicans are also making clear how important Granville County is to their statewide election campaign. Rural North Carolina poses unique political challenges for Democrats, whose voter registration numbers in places like Granville are declining.

