Riot police in Germany intervene to stem fan clashes before Serbia-England match at Euro 2024
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Riot police in Germany have intervened to separate brawling soccer fans before the European Championship match between Serbia and England. Social media footage showed men throwing chairs at each other outside a restaurant festooned with Serbian flags in the western city of Gelsenkirchen. One group quickly fled as riot police arrived and wrestled at least one man to the ground. The Euro 2024 match on Sunday evening between Serbia and England has been classified as high risk by police over concerns over potential fan violence. Both sets of supporters have a reputation for causing trouble before and during matches.