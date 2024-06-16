Russian forces storm a detention facility to rescue staff taken hostage, killing hostage-takers

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s state-funded news channel RT has reported that security forces have stormed a detention center in the southern part of the country and killed inmates who had taken two staff members hostage. Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service said in a statement Sunday that the hostages at the pretrial detention center in Rostov-on-Don were uninjured. The statement said that the hostage-takers had been “liquidated.” Local news outlets reported that at least some of the prisoners had been killed.

