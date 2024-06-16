Singapore rushes to clean up oil slick after boat hits stationary fuel supply ship

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A cleanup was underway after an oil spill caused by a dredger boat hitting a stationary cargo tanker blackened part of Singapore’s southern coastline. The Netherlands-flagged dredger Vox Maxima struck the Singapore fuel supply ship Marine Honor on Friday. It damaged the cargo tank on Marine Honor, which leaked oil into the sea. Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority said the leak had been contained and the oil that spilled was treated with dispersants. On Sunday, workers in orange suits scooped up sand at an empty beach on the resort island of Sentosa as black water washed up on the oil-stained shore. Crafts were deployed for the clean-up efforts and temporary floating barriers laid to trap the spill.

