Trump allies hope his daughter Tiffany’s father-in-law can help flip Arab American votes in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Lebanese businessman whose son married Tiffany Trump two years ago is now helping Donald Trump with outreach in the Arab American community. Massad Boulos has traveled to Michigan twice in recent weeks for meetings with nearly 50 members of the Arab American community in addition one-on-one sessions with community leaders. Boulos is attempting to win support within the community for Trump in the meetings. Trump allies think they can capitalize on dissension within President Joe Biden’s Democratic base over his support for the Israeli offensive in Gaza. Support for Trump among Arab Americans may be dampened by Trump’s previous immigration ban on several majority-Muslim countries.

