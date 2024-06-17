2 of 9 people wounded in Michigan mass shooting at splash pad remain hospitalized, sheriff says

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sheriff says two of the nine people wounded in a weekend shooting at a splash pad remain hospitalized in critical condition. That includes an eight-year-old boy who authorities on Monday said has “amazing progress” after he was shot in the head. The random attack in Rochester Hills was one of at least four mass shootings in the U.S. on Saturday and early Sunday. Police say 42-year-old Michael Nash fired as many as 28 times, stopping several times to reload. Nash subsequently went home to Shelby Township, where he killed himself. The Oakland County sheriff says Nash suffered from “mental health challenges.”

