Brooklyn preacher who boasted of ties to NYC mayor gets 9 years in prison for multiyear fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — A flashy Brooklyn preacher who played up connections to New York City’s mayor has been sentenced to nine years in prison for multiple frauds. Lamor Miller-Whitehead was sentenced Monday in Manhattan federal court. Judge Lorna G. Schofield said she didn’t see remorse from the Rolls Royce-driving bishop convicted of fleecing one parishioner out of $90,000 in retirement savings, among other scams. In a rambling statement, Miller-Whitehead claimed he was “very remorseful” but boasted of his good deeds and expressed regrets about his trial. That prompted the judge to interrupt him with a reminder that sentencing isn’t a time to relitigate the case.

