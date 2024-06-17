CUNY, Michigan didn’t adequately assess if Israel-Hamas war protests made environment hostile: feds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The University of Michigan and the City University of New York didn’t adequately investigate if campus protests and other incidents in response to the Israel-Hamas war created a hostile environment for students, faculty and staff. That’s according to results of U.S. Education Department investigations announced Monday. The investigations are the first to reach a conclusion among dozens launched by the Education Department since the Israel-Hamas war began in October. The University of Michigan agrees to administer a climate assessment and revise its policies as necessary. The City University of New York system agrees to reopen or initiate investigations into discrimination complaints. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says, “Hate has no place on our college campuses.”

