Former GOP Rep. George Nethercutt, who defeated House Speaker Tom Foley in 1994, dies at 79

SEATTLE (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. George Nethercutt has died at age 79. Nethercutt was a Spokane lawyer with little political experience when he ousted Democratic Speaker of the House Tom Foley in 1994. Nethercutt’s son said he died Friday near Denver of a rare, neurodegenerative brain disease. Nethercutt was the chairman of the Spokane County Republican Party. He had served in the 1970s as chief of staff to Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens but had not run for office before challenging Foley, who had been in office for 30 years. Foley was the first speaker to lose a reelection bid since 1860.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.