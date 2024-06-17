Indian national charged with plotting the murder for hire of a Sikh activist is extradited to the US

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech authorities say an Indian national has been extradited to the United States to face charges of murder for hire and conspiracy to commit murder for hire in connection with an alleged plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader in New York. The Czech justice minister said Nikhil Gupta was extradited on Friday. In November, U.S. prosecutors announced that a plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had been thwarted in June of last year. According to the U.S. indictment, Gupta was recruited in May by an unidentified Indian government employee to orchestrate the assassination. Gupta has denied any involvement.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.