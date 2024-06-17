Man accused of acting as lookout in James “Whitey” Bulger killing sentenced to time served
By JOHN RABY
Associated Press
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The man accused of acting as lookout during the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to a chare of lying to federal agents. Sean McKinnon was accused along with two other inmates in the 2018 killing at a troubled West Virginia prison. The other two inmates, Fotios “Freddy” Geas and Paul J. DeCologero, are accused of repeatedly hitting Bulger in the head within hours of Bulger being transferred to the prison.