Supporters of bringing the Chiefs to Kansas have narrowed their plan and are promising tax cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers hoping to lure the Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri are narrowing their proposal for encouraging the Super Bowl champions to build a new stadium and linking the proposal to a plan for broad tax cuts. Those moves are designed to win over skeptical colleagues. The Legislature expected to consider the stadium proposal during a special session set to convene Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to issue bonds to help the Chiefs and Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals finance new stadiums in Kansas. Supporters backed away from allowing the bonds to cover all stadium construction costs, and they’re promising that tax cuts are a larger priority.

