The war between Russia and Ukraine is set to grind on as a diplomatic conference packs little punch

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine are set to remain locked in battle for the foreseeable future after an international gathering billed as a first step toward peace delivered no eye-catching diplomatic breakthrough that might suggest a coming end to Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II. The absence of Russia and China from the two-day conference in Switzerland and the decision by some key countries — including India and Saudi Arabia — not to sign the meeting’s final document Sunday meant that the gathering had little to show beyond some goodwill and pledges to keep working for peace. Meanwhile, Ukraine is trying to hold on against a Russian onslaught in eastern parts of the country until its prospects improve.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.