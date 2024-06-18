7 people die in events related to heavy rains in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Seven people have died in separate events in El Salvador that authorities attributed to heavy rains that have persisted since the weekend. In Tacuba, near the country’s border with Guatemala, five people died Monday after they were buried in landslides triggered by heavy rains. The chief of the country’s civil defense says two of the victims were minors. Two others were killed Monday when they lost control of their vehicle in western El Salvador. That followed the deaths of one person in a landslide Saturday and another on Sunday when a tree fell on his vehicle.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.