A third trial of suspects in an alleged far-right coup plot opens in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Eight people accused of involvement in a suspected far-right plot to topple the German government have gone on trial in Munich, in the last of three trials in the sprawling case. The eight Germans, six men and two women, are charged with “preparation of high treasonous undertaking.” They also face charges of membership in or founding a terrorist organization, and some of them are charged with preparing a serious act of violence. The case came to light in late 2022, shocking the country, and a total of 26 people are now in court. The alleged ringleaders and most prominent suspects, among them a self-styled prince and a former far-right lawmaker, went on trial last month.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.