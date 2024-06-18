AI could help spread false and misleading information on Holocaust, UNESCO report warns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Artificial intelligence could be misused to spread misleading or false claims about the Holocaust. That’s the warning from a new UNESCO report. The international agency published its findings on Tuesday, arguing that powerful AI programs could allow hate groups to generate realistic photos and images that falsely call into question the murder of Jews and other groups by the Nazis. Widespread use of AI programs for educational purposes could also increase the likelihood that people stumble across unreliable information about the Holocaust. UNESCO’s report called on tech companies and policy makers to ensure that AI can’t be used to spread hate speech or to question a pivotal historical moment.

