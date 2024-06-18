Baby moose trapped in a lake is saved by Alaska man and police as its worried mom watches

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man and two police officers have joined forces to rescue a baby moose that got stuck between a floatplane and a dock in a lake. The Homer Police Department says actions of the three men saved the calf from “a sure demise.” Spencer Warren works for a wilderness guiding service. He arrived Friday to prepare the floatplane when he discovered the calf trapped. Mama moose was nearby with another baby and wouldn’t let him get close to the trapped calf. A police officer eventually used a cruiser to block the mama moose, and Warren and the other officer lifted the exhausted calf to safety.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.